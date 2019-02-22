Danielle Jonas Wants People to Stop Thinking She Doesn't Like Priyanka Chopra

Danielle Jonas isn't putting up with negativity on her social media feed.

The 32-year-old star, who is married to Kevin Jonas, took to Instagram to wish Sophie Turner a happy birthday. Danielle shared a sweet moment with her future sister-in-law with her 1.3 million followers.

"happy birthday @sophiet!! my girls and I are so blessed to have you in our lives, they can't get enough of their aunt sophie," she captioned her photo. "You deserve the world and i hope you're having an amazing birthday! love you."

Harmless, right? That's what the mom-of-two thought, but it didn't take long for fans to comment on how the social media snap was "lowkey shade" against Priyanka Chopra.

The reality TV personality quickly shut down the accusations, responding to a few comments.

"nope," Jonas began with the thumbs down emoji. "no shade about Priyanka. It's just Sophie's birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday."