R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois' Cook County, E! News has learned.

Documents show that there are four alleged victims, with nine of Kelly's counts involving alleged victims ranging in age from 13 to 16. In the state of Illinois, the charge of criminal sexual abuse is a class 2 felony, with each charge carrying a maximum of three to seven years in prison sentence.

TMZ reported early Friday that two women had testified before a grand jury in Chicago, alleging that R. Kelly had sex with minors, with one of the women reportedly turning over physical evidence. According to the outlet, one of the alleged victims testified that she was underage when she had sex with R. Kelly between the years 2008 to 2010 in the state of Illinois.