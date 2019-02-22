The Hills Cast Gets Candid About Returning to the Unwritten World of Reality TV

Even for reality TV's most famous faces, stepping back in front of the camera is easier said than done.

Close to nine years after The Hills aired its final episode on MTV, pop culture fans are more than excited to learn any and all details about the network's reboot.

Appropriated titled The Hills: New Beginnings, the series doesn't have a premiere date just yet. But that won't stop much of the cast from coming together and participating in a new photoshoot for Interview.

When not posing for glamorous photos, many cast members got real about their fears, hesitations and mindset as they prepare to have their lives followed by cameras all over again.

"I think I've been stereotyped as a person who is here to listen — the girl next door. That is a part of who I am, it's true. I'm not necessarily going to bring the drama, so that's the role I play. And these days, I'm definitely a bit more guarded," Whitney Port shared with the publication. "When you're 20 years old, you don't have a career yet and you can be very raw. But now I think everybody is more conscious of how their behavior is going to affect their family or their work."