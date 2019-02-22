Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Lawson Hangs Out With Sanaa Lathan After Bitegate

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 10:38 AM

Sanaa Latham, Tina Knowles Lawson

Instagram / Sanaa Latham

It's all cool between Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles Lawson and actress Sanaa Lathan, no bites about it!

In 2018, Tiffany Haddish claimed that an actress bit Beyoncé in the face at a party the year before. The story went viral and fans speculated it was Lathan, who denied the suspicions. Haddish later appeared to confirm them.

On Thursday, Lathan and Lawson posed for a photo together at the 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills. Both shared the pic on Instagram. Lathan posted the pic alongside other images from the bash, which honored Regina HallAmandla Stenberg, KiKi Layne and Jenifer Lewis

"Had the pleasure of honoring my sis @morereginahall yesterday at the #essenceblackwomeninhollywood awards," Lathan wrote. We had a blast! So much love, so much light, so much laughter ♥️."

Sanaa Lathan Responds to "Absurd" Rumors That She Bit Beyoncé

"This gorgeous woman Sanaa Lathan @sanaalathan presented the award to her bestie The beautiful talented Regina Hall," Lawson wrote.

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Tina Knowles , Sanaa Lathan , Top Stories , Apple News

