The Bachelor Is Absolutely Terrified Of Surprise Date in Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 9:00 AM
How do you get a guy back for taking you bungee jumping? By taking him skydiving, of course.
That's what Tayshia has chosen to do for her hometown date with Colton in the next episode of The Bachelor, which would make sense if she weren't equally terrified of heights. Colton looks straight up terrified in the clip above, exclusive to E! News. And not just terrified, but kinda pissed.
"Oh s--t," he says as soon as she takes off his blindfold. She's got some blubbering romantic nonsense about how they're going to challenge each other but the look in his eyes says he's about to kill her if they don't die from jumping out of the plane. Never have we seen a man more afraid.
At this point, we wouldn't be surprised if this is actually the thing that makes Colton jump over that fence. We would jump over that fence if someone tried to force us to jump out of a plane against our will.
Monday's episode features hometown dates with Tayshia, Caelynn, Cassie, and Hannah G., with Colton currently in the midst of some very confusing drama after Tayshia told him that Caelynn and Cassie have been talking about how they're not ready to get married and they're looking forward to their futures in the Bachelor franchise. None of these conversations have been caught on camera (or at least aired), and all of the warnings seem to be hearsay, but Colton chose Cassie over Kirpa in last week's episode and seemingly made a choice about who he believes.
We'll have to see if Tayshia, who was the first to name Cassie and Caelynn, suffers the same fate as Kirpa, but her chances of staying aren't looking good just based on how mad Colton seems to be about that skydiving.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
