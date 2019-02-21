How to Get Away With Murder's Charlie Weber and Liza Weil Break Up

Charlie Weber, Liza Weil

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, Hate to Get Away With Murder fans. Frank and Bonnie are officially over. 

Co-stars Charlie Weber and Liza Weil, who developed a romance on set of the wildly popular ABC series, have broken up. Weber confirmed the news to People, sharing on Thursday, "Liza and I share an amazing relationship rooted in love and respect. That relationship has found its way back to the great friendship we've always had."

His statement continued, "We will continue to support each other and will always love working together." 

Charlie and Liza's split comes two and a half years after it was revealed publicly that they began dating in the summer of 2016. The former lovebirds preferred to keep most details of their love story private, but in 2017 Weber revealed how they initially fell for each other. 

"We were great friends and we found ourselves in a position to be more than that," he shared on the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Breakups

"You spend a lot of time [together] and we, I very much enjoyed spending time away from work and so it all just kind of came together like that," Weber explained at the time. "I'm very happy."

To see even more celebrity exes who flawlessly managed to continue working together post-breakup, check out our gallery below. 

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore & Justin Long

The stars met on the set of He's Just Not That Into You in 2007 and continued a romantic relationship for about a year. In 2010, they reunited as friends for the film Going the Distance.

Jenny Slate, Chris Evans

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jenny Slate & Chris Evans

These two met on the set of Gifted in 2016 and fell for each other on and off screen. They ended their romantic relationship soon after, but rejoined as friends to promote the film.

Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel

Michael Owen Bake/ZumaPress

SARAH SILVERMAN & JIMMY KIMMEL

The comedic pair split in 2009 but remained close co-workers and friends. Since the breakup, Silverman has made appearances on Kimmel's late-night show and even made light of their split in a sketch. 

Ed Westwick, Jessica Szhor

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Jessica Szohr & Ed Westwick

During the third season of Gossip Girl, the pair decided to give their love a go until they ended things around 2012.

Jesse Spencer, Jennifer Morrison

John Sciulli/WireImage for InStyle Magazine

Jennifer Morrison & Jesse Spencer

This pair met while filming House in 2004, and got serious enough to even get engaged. The two broke up shortly after but continued their onscreen engagement until Season 5 when their characters actually got married. Talk about awkward!

Jennifer Garner, Michael Vartan

Jim Smeal/WireImage

Michael Vartan & Jennifer Garner

In 2003, the former co-stars played a couple on Alias. Although their IRL romance only lasted about a year, the two remained very professional while continuing to work alongside each other through 2006. 

Charlize Theron, Sean Penn, Mad Max Premiere

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images

Charlize Theron & Sean Penn

The former couple dated for about a year in 2014 (and were even rumored to be engaged), until the actress called it quits in 2015. The two reunited while promoting The Last Face, which Theron starred in and Penn directed.

Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Dawson's Creek

WB

Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson

These celebs dated while filming Dawson's Creek throughout the '90s, but continued to act together until the show ended in 2009.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck

Ke.Mazur/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow & Ben Affleck

While the lifestyle guru was working on her breakout role in 1997's Shakespeare in Love, the co-stars fell for each other. After three years, the A-listers went their separate ways but continued to work together when promoting their film, Bounce.

Al Pacino, Diane Keaton

Paramount Pictures/courtesy of Getty Images

Diane Keaton & Al Pacino

These two made history while starring alongside each other in the gangster classic trilogy, The Godfather. Just as their character's romance fizzled, the two struggled to keep the flame burning during the two decades that they dated on and off.

Avril Lavigne, Chad Kroeger

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Avril Lavigne & Chad Kroeger

In 2015, the musical couple divorced after two years of marriage. Even after the split, the two combined talents and made music together.

Milo Ventimiglia, Alexis Bledel

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Alexis Bledel & Milo Ventimiglia

The actors met while playing onscreen love interests on Gilmore Girls. They dated IRL for three and a half years, and although Milo had already left the show when they broke up, he did return as a guest star in later seasons. 

B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling

John Shearer/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak

Although they ended their relationship, The Office co-stars remained close friends while Novak appeared on The Mindy Project. Kaling even brought Novak as her date to Vanity Fair's 2018 Oscar party.

Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Gwen Stefani & Tony Kanal

After seven years together, the No Doubt members broke up at the peak of the band's fame, but continued to perform together for years to come. 

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Breaking Dawn Part 2 Premiere

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson

The Twilight co-stars called it quits after Stewart was caught cheating with director Rupert Sanders. The relationship got even more complicated when, after the scandal, the two had to work together to promote the newest sequel, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2.

Sophia Bush, Chad Michael Murray

AP Photo/Michael Brannigan

Chad Michael Murray & Sophia Bush

The former One Tree Hill stars fell in love while filming and got hitched in 2005. They'd divorce five months later, and had no choice but to keep their professional relationship strong while filming the show for another seven years. 

Blake Lively, Penn Badgley

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Blake Lively & Penn Badgley

The two started dating while filming Gossip Girl and had to awkwardly continue the onscreen romance as their characters', Dan and Serena, relationship grew stronger. 

Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage

Rachel Bilson & Adam Brody

Although their O.C.'s characters' love lasted, the two broke up in 2006 and continued to work together until the show ended a year later.

Nikki Reed, Paul McDonald

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Nikki Reed & Paul Mcdonald

The former American Idol contestant and Twilight star filed for divorce in 2014 but continued to work on the album, I'm Not Falling, together that they began before they married.

Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco

Rich Fury/Invision for Alzheimer's Association/AP Images

Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki

The two Big Bang Theory stars dated in real life just as their characters did on the show. Kaley and Johnny didn't last, but they remain close friends to this day. 

Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Michael C. Hall & Jennifer Carpenter

The two played siblings onscreen for the show Dexter and continued that love off-screen in a very different way. They got married in 2008, but after divorcing three years later, had to put all awkwardness aside and continue acting alongside one another until the show ended in 2013.

Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, People's Choice Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder

The two were longtime friends and co-stars on The Vampire Diaries before they started dating. They ended things after three years, but continued to remain amicable as the seasons continued. 

Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cameron Diaz & Justin Timberlake

If there ever was an example of how exes should get along, it's these two! They broke up in 2006, but reunited for the 2011 film, Bad Teacher.

Flashback: Couples at the Golden Globes, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony

The famous pair filed for divorce in 2014, but continue to be business partners, friends and co-parents while working on their show Q'Viva! The Chosen.

Christina El Moussa, Ant Anstead

Le Studio Photography

Christina & Tarek El Moussa

The home improvement gurus rose to prominence as married business partners on Flip or Flop. They split in 2016, and have since documented the hardships of co-parenting and working with one's ex on the HGTV series. 

2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals, Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber, Oscars Couples

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Naomi Watts & Liev Schreiber

These exes were together for 11 years. They later reunited for the film Chuck

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Dominic Cooper, Amanda Seyfried

Universal Pictures

Amanda Seyfried & Dominic Cooper

The two actors met on the set of the first Mamma Mia film and dated after for about three years. They reunited on Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and remained amicable throughout all the potential awkwardness. 

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment. 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

TAGS/ Couples , How to Get Away With Murder , Breakups

