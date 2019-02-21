How to Get Away With Murder's Charlie Weber and Liza Weil Break Up

"We were great friends and we found ourselves in a position to be more than that," he shared on the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast.

Charlie and Liza's split comes two and a half years after it was revealed publicly that they began dating in the summer of 2016. The former lovebirds preferred to keep most details of their love story private, but in 2017 Weber revealed how they initially fell for each other.

His statement continued, "We will continue to support each other and will always love working together."

Co-stars Charlie Weber and Liza Weil , who developed a romance on set of the wildly popular ABC series, have broken up. Weber confirmed the news to People, sharing on Thursday, "Liza and I share an amazing relationship rooted in love and respect. That relationship has found its way back to the great friendship we've always had."

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, Hate to Get Away With Murder fans. Frank and Bonnie are officially over.

To see even more celebrity exes who flawlessly managed to continue working together post-breakup, check out our gallery below.

"You spend a lot of time [together] and we, I very much enjoyed spending time away from work and so it all just kind of came together like that," Weber explained at the time. "I'm very happy."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Drew Barrymore & Justin Long The stars met on the set of He's Just Not That Into You in 2007 and continued a romantic relationship for about a year. In 2010, they reunited as friends for the film Going the Distance.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Jenny Slate & Chris Evans These two met on the set of Gifted in 2016 and fell for each other on and off screen. They ended their romantic relationship soon after, but rejoined as friends to promote the film.

Michael Owen Bake/ZumaPress SARAH SILVERMAN & JIMMY KIMMEL The comedic pair split in 2009 but remained close co-workers and friends. Since the breakup, Silverman has made appearances on Kimmel's late-night show and even made light of their split in a sketch.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com Jessica Szohr & Ed Westwick During the third season of Gossip Girl, the pair decided to give their love a go until they ended things around 2012.

John Sciulli/WireImage for InStyle Magazine Jennifer Morrison & Jesse Spencer This pair met while filming House in 2004, and got serious enough to even get engaged. The two broke up shortly after but continued their onscreen engagement until Season 5 when their characters actually got married. Talk about awkward!

Jim Smeal/WireImage Michael Vartan & Jennifer Garner In 2003, the former co-stars played a couple on Alias. Although their IRL romance only lasted about a year, the two remained very professional while continuing to work alongside each other through 2006.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images Charlize Theron & Sean Penn The former couple dated for about a year in 2014 (and were even rumored to be engaged), until the actress called it quits in 2015. The two reunited while promoting The Last Face, which Theron starred in and Penn directed.

WB Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson These celebs dated while filming Dawson's Creek throughout the '90s, but continued to act together until the show ended in 2009.

Ke.Mazur/WireImage Gwyneth Paltrow & Ben Affleck While the lifestyle guru was working on her breakout role in 1997's Shakespeare in Love, the co-stars fell for each other. After three years, the A-listers went their separate ways but continued to work together when promoting their film, Bounce.

Paramount Pictures/courtesy of Getty Images Diane Keaton & Al Pacino These two made history while starring alongside each other in the gangster classic trilogy, The Godfather. Just as their character's romance fizzled, the two struggled to keep the flame burning during the two decades that they dated on and off.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Avril Lavigne & Chad Kroeger In 2015, the musical couple divorced after two years of marriage. Even after the split, the two combined talents and made music together.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Alexis Bledel & Milo Ventimiglia The actors met while playing onscreen love interests on Gilmore Girls. They dated IRL for three and a half years, and although Milo had already left the show when they broke up, he did return as a guest star in later seasons.

John Shearer/Getty Images Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak Although they ended their relationship, The Office co-stars remained close friends while Novak appeared on The Mindy Project. Kaling even brought Novak as her date to Vanity Fair's 2018 Oscar party.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage Gwen Stefani & Tony Kanal After seven years together, the No Doubt members broke up at the peak of the band's fame, but continued to perform together for years to come.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson The Twilight co-stars called it quits after Stewart was caught cheating with director Rupert Sanders. The relationship got even more complicated when, after the scandal, the two had to work together to promote the newest sequel, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2.

AP Photo/Michael Brannigan Chad Michael Murray & Sophia Bush The former One Tree Hill stars fell in love while filming and got hitched in 2005. They'd divorce five months later, and had no choice but to keep their professional relationship strong while filming the show for another seven years.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Blake Lively & Penn Badgley The two started dating while filming Gossip Girl and had to awkwardly continue the onscreen romance as their characters', Dan and Serena, relationship grew stronger.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage Rachel Bilson & Adam Brody Although their O.C.'s characters' love lasted, the two broke up in 2006 and continued to work together until the show ended a year later.

Taylor Hill/WireImage Nikki Reed & Paul Mcdonald The former American Idol contestant and Twilight star filed for divorce in 2014 but continued to work on the album, I'm Not Falling, together that they began before they married.

Rich Fury/Invision for Alzheimer's Association/AP Images Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki The two Big Bang Theory stars dated in real life just as their characters did on the show. Kaley and Johnny didn't last, but they remain close friends to this day.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images Michael C. Hall & Jennifer Carpenter The two played siblings onscreen for the show Dexter and continued that love off-screen in a very different way. They got married in 2008, but after divorcing three years later, had to put all awkwardness aside and continue acting alongside one another until the show ended in 2013.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder The two were longtime friends and co-stars on The Vampire Diaries before they started dating. They ended things after three years, but continued to remain amicable as the seasons continued.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Cameron Diaz & Justin Timberlake If there ever was an example of how exes should get along, it's these two! They broke up in 2006, but reunited for the 2011 film, Bad Teacher.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony The famous pair filed for divorce in 2014, but continue to be business partners, friends and co-parents while working on their show Q'Viva! The Chosen.

Le Studio Photography Christina & Tarek El Moussa The home improvement gurus rose to prominence as married business partners on Flip or Flop. They split in 2016, and have since documented the hardships of co-parenting and working with one's ex on the HGTV series.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Naomi Watts & Liev Schreiber These exes were together for 11 years. They later reunited for the film Chuck.

Universal Pictures Amanda Seyfried & Dominic Cooper The two actors met on the set of the first Mamma Mia film and dated after for about three years. They reunited on Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and remained amicable throughout all the potential awkwardness.