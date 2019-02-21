Leiomy Maldonado on Mardi Gras, Choreographing Pose and Becoming the "Wonder Woman of Vogue"

Leiomy Maldonado is unstoppable.

The choreographer, actress and model is known as the "Wonder Woman of Vogue" for a good reason: her gravity-defying spins, dips and back flips are legendary within the ballroom scene.

She's worked with the likes of FKA twigs, Willow Smithand Icona Pop, fronted Nike's inspirational #betrue video campaign, and choreographed the ballroom scenes in the revolutionary 2018 TV series Pose (and starred in the finale!).

Plus, Leiomy has made her voice heard as a transgender activist, telling E! News she wants to see a greater respect and "understanding of trans issues".

"[I've realised] my purpose is more than just dancing," she says. "My purpose is about sharing my story and having people in the world see me and to see that they're not alone."

E! News caught up with the Bronx native while she was in Australia to judge Sissy Ball, the country's biggest vogue competition, presented by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and Red Bull Music.

What's your earliest memory of voguing?

I was about 15 or 16. I was going to a Boys and Girls club at the time and I came across my first trans mentor. I saw her voguing and I was like, what is that? She started explaining what voguing was and I still didn't get it. The next day she gave me a VHS tape and I put it in at home and saw all of these trans women of colour battling it out and all this amazing energy. Automatically a passion sparked in me. I'm like, I have to do this.

After that, I attended an after-school program where I found out about other young kids who were going through the same things that I was and also competing, and that's when I got into the balls. The first time I went to a ball I was actually chopped—I was no good! But I didn't give up. I felt honoured to be there at this event because a few months before I was watching the same people on a VHS tape.