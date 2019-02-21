Kayla Itsines Is Totally Fine With Never Getting Her Pre-Baby Body Back

by Ashley Spencer | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 4:49 PM
Kayla Itsines wants women to stop obsessing over the "perfect" post-baby body.
"You have to understand that pre-pregnancy, during pregnancy and after pregnancy your body is going to be different. You have to embrace that journey," the 27-year-old personal trainer told E! News. "Don't [feel] that pressure of I've got to get my [pre-]baby body back, which you're not ever going to get it back. You're going to be a new you."
And even though her more than 11 million Instagram followers swipe along for fitness inspiration, Itsines—who is expecting her first child with fiancé Tobi Pearce—is planning to savour her time as a new mum and take a break, even if briefly.
"I think the community is quite understanding because we have a lot of mums, and they're ready to see me rest," said the Sweat co-founder, who spoke to E! News in Sydney while 28 weeks pregnant. "They want to see me look after the baby, and that's what's most important to me."
Even though she was "quite ill" for the first 16 weeks of her pregnancy, Itsines has managed to keep up her much sought-after workouts (a Feb. 4 Instagram video of her doing a full body workout has more than 2 million views) with moderations for safety.
"I've chosen not to jump. I've chosen to keep my heart rate quite low while I'm training. I've actually changed my routine completely," she said. "We've got a lot of mums in the community, so they're loving it."
Up next: wedding planning. After being surprised by Pearce with a lavish engagement party with 135 of their friends and family in February, Itsines is now tasked with deciding where and when they'll ultimately tie the knot.
"We want to fly our family down from Greece for the wedding or either get married in Greece, we haven't decided yet," she said. "It's happening but it's not planned right now. There's no date set. We said February 2020, but…now we're not sure."
Since launching Bikini Body Guides with Pearce, 26, in 2014, Itsines has seen her fitness "community" grow from a group of clients in her Adelaide hometown to nearly 40 million women in Australia, the US and across the globe.
"When I started personal training, there was no Instagram. There might have been just Facebook, so the global reach wasn't even a thing for me. I was just happy with my Adelaide clients," she told E! News. "I'm so grateful, so blessed to be in the position I'm in being able to help so many women all over the world."
Despite her global influence, Itsines has no plans to move to a fitness influencer epicentre like Los Angeles, New York or Sydney.
"This is one of my most frequently asked questions, if I'm ever going to move from Adelaide," she said. "I just don't think so. I love my family way too much. It's what's most important to me, and they're there—and I could never leave my grandparents. They would be furious."
And were her fame and estimated $486 million net worth to suddenly vanish, Itsines would be completely content with getting back to basics: "If you take away social media from me…If you say, look, you just have to be a personal trainer at a gym, I'm happy with that. Ultimate job."
