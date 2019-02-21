Kayla Itsines Is Totally Fine With Never Getting Her Pre-Baby Body Back

Kayla Itsines wants women to stop obsessing over the "perfect" post-baby body.

"You have to understand that pre-pregnancy, during pregnancy and after pregnancy your body is going to be different. You have to embrace that journey," the 27-year-old personal trainer told E! News. "Don't [feel] that pressure of I've got to get my [pre-]baby body back, which you're not ever going to get it back. You're going to be a new you."

And even though her more than 11 million Instagram followers swipe along for fitness inspiration, Itsines—who is expecting her first child with fiancé Tobi Pearce—is planning to savour her time as a new mum and take a break, even if briefly.

"I think the community is quite understanding because we have a lot of mums, and they're ready to see me rest," said the Sweat co-founder, who spoke to E! News in Sydney while 28 weeks pregnant. "They want to see me look after the baby, and that's what's most important to me."