Offset Reveals He Is "Taking Things Slowly" With Cardi B After Reconciliation

by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 2:29 PM

Back together and feeling good!

Rumors of a reconciliation between Offset and Cardi B started when the couple were spotted in Puerto Rico in December 2018. Earlier this month, they made it clear they were back together by showing some major PDA at the 2019 Grammys together.

But, that doesn't mean the Migos rapper is jumping back into their relationship too quickly.

"It's been good. We're being more open to each other, raising our baby and taking things slowly," he explained in a new Esquire interview.

While the 27-year-old performer continues to rebuild his marriage with Cardi B, he also working to be a positive role model for their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, as well as his three children from previous relationships.

The Georgia native also opened up about how his new solo album, which drops tomorrow, was shaped by his kids.

Offset Goes All Out for First Valentine's Day With Cardi B After Split

"I cried to myself while I was doing this album 'cause I was talking about my story and my kids," he revealed. "When I did a song, I started getting memories of my grandma, my struggles, my partner that was killed, the thoughts I had while I was incarcerated, and my kids' faces were there in my head. I love my kids, this is who I do it for."

You can expect to hear that openness throughout his new album.

"Hell yeah, I'm vulnerable. I ain't too tough," he shared. "F--k all that stream shit because I don't do music for money. It's my heart. This is what I believe in. It's my creativity and I do it for the people."

Check out the new issue of Esquire for more about Offset.

