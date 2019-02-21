Adam Lambert Opens Up About Mental Health in Message to Fans

Adam Lambert has opened up about his new music in a deeply personal message to his fans.

In a note from the 37-year-old singer, posted to Twitter on Thursday, Lambert talks about coming out of a "dark period" and thanks his followers for their continued support.

"Let me offer a most sincere thank you for your patience and continued faith in me," the message begins. "You've pushed me to keep going even when I felt discouraged. I love making and performing music, but there have been many times where I've had to compromise on my artistic vision, with executives making decisions based on money and not art."