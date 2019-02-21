How Miley Cyrus Is Redefining Relationships After Marrying Liam Hemsworth

It was the wedding fans were hoping for, but didn't know when would exactly happen.

But just before ringing in 2019, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed on Instagram that they pulled off an intimate, private ceremony.

Fast-forward to today and the couple is still enjoying every moment of the newlywed phase. At the same time, Miley is sharing one of the many reasons why it was finally time to say "I Do."

"The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn't old-fashioned—I actually think it's kind of New Age. We're redefining, to be f--king frank, what it looks like for someone that's a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship," she shared in the March issue of Vanity Fair. "A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person. What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I'm in love with exists on almost a spiritual level."