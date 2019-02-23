Independent Spirit Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Independent Spirit Awards statue

We've reached the penultimate awards show during a very exciting 2019 season.

Legion star Aubrey Plaza takes the stage as host of the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards, which are being held at the scenic Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles. The show, which is sponsored by Fiji Water, airs on IFC and hands out accolades to the best of the best in the independent film world.

Many familiar faces will grace the Spirit Awards stage as presenters, including Amanda Seyfried, Taraji P. Henson, Armie Hammer, Sterling K. Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Viggo Mortensen and more.

The same goes for those hoping to take home some trophies tonight. Glenn Close has already won a number of awards for her role in The Wife and she's nominated for Best Female Lead at the show. She and Lady Gaga tied for the Best Actress Award at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awardsand she also won her first SAG Award in 14 years in January.

Close even received a standing ovation at the 2019 Golden Globesafter her speech that encouraged women to "find personal fulfillment" and "follow your dreams."

It's an especially busy weekend for showbiz because just 24 hours after the Spirit Awards, stars descend upon the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the Oscars. Many of the awards last year foreshadowed some of the same Oscar winners, including Allison Janney in I, Tonya and Jordan Peele for his screenplay of Get Out.

Stay up-to-date with the full list of Independent Spirit Awards winners here:

Best Feature

Eighth Grade

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

You Were Never Really Here

Hereditary

Palmstar Media

Best First Feature

Hereditary

Sorry to Bother You

The Tale

We the Animals

Wildlife

Best Director

Debra Granik, Leave No Trace

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Best Screenplay

Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette

Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

 Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade film

A24

John Cassavetes Award

A Bread Factory

En El Séptimo Día

Never Goin' Back

Socrates

Thunder Road

Best First Screenplay

WINNER: Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Christina Choe, Nancy

Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds

Jennifer Fox, The Tale

Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame

Best Editing

Joe Bini, You Were Never Really There

Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals

Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals

Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale

Nick Houy, Mid90s

Glenn Close, The Wife

Sony Pictures

Best Cinematography

Ashley Connor, Madeline's Madeline

Diego Garcia, Wildlife

Benjamin Loeb, Mandy

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria

Zak Mulligan, We the Animals

Best Female Lead

Glenn Close, The Wife

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Regina Hall, Support the Girls

Helena Howard, Madeline's Madeline

Carey Mulligan, Wildlife

Best Male Lead

John Cho, Searching

Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Christian Malheiros, Sócrates

Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really There

Adam Driver, John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Focus Features

Best Supporting Female

Kayli Carter, Private Life

Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace

Smith-Cameron, Nancy

Best Supporting Male

Raúl Castillo, We the Animals

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

WINNER: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade

John David Washington, Monsters and Men

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Alfonso Cuarón

Best Documentary

Hale Country This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

Shirkers

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Best International Film

Burning (South Korea)

The Favourite (United Kingdom)

Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Robert Altman Award

Suspiria

The Bonnie Award

Debra Granki

Tamara Jenkins

Karyn Kusama

The Producers Award

Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams

Gabrielle Nadig

Shrihari Sathe

The Someone to Watch Award

Alex Moratto, Sócrates

Ioana Uricaru, Lemonade

Jeremiah Zager, We the Animals

The Truer Than Fiction Award

Alexandria Bombach, On Her Shoulders

Bing Liu, Minding the Gap

RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening

(This article was originally published on February 23 at 7:00 a.m.)

