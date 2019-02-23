How to Watch the 2019 Oscars on TV and Online

The stars are aligning right in time for the 2019 Oscars.

Now in its 91st year, the Academy Awards promises an evening jam-packed full of laughter, tears and oh, yeah... celebrities galore! The ceremony will officially kick off Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT , but there's plenty of pre-show festivities you'll want to catch in order to ensure your Oscars viewing experience is unlike any other.

So without further ado... here's your official viewing guide to Hollywood's biggest night:

Start by downloading the E! app to get all of the behind-the-scenes access and watch our every own livestream ahead of the Oscars. Then tune into E! at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for the Countdown to the Red Carpet: Oscars 2019 special on E!, followed by Live From the Red Carpet starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. Hosts Ryan Seacrestand Giuliana Rancic will be dishing on all things Oscars and interviewing your favorite celebrities as they make their way into the Dolby Theatre.