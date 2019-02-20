Married at First Sight's Dino Confirms Stripper Past With Bronson

Friends who strip together stick together.

Married at First Sight Australia's Dino and Bronson were friends a decade before appearing together on the reality series, Dino confirmed to E! News.

"We knew each other for probably about 10 years. I had no idea he was going on the show as well, so I was quite shocked at the bucks night," Dino said. "It was good in a way though because I had someone that I knew with me."

After the show's sixth season began airing, fan photos began to circulate online that appeared to show a younger Bronson and Dino performing as strippers at various hens nights in Western Australia.

(On MAFS, Bronson is ID'ed as a "stripper-turned-circus performer-turned entrepreneur" while Dino is a "meditation coach" and "FIFO mine controller".)

Dino revealed to E! News that the two did, in fact, spend about a year stripping together and that it was actually Bronson who introduced him to the craft.