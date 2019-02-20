Married at First Sight's Dino Confirms Stripper Past With Bronson

Nine
by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 5:29 PM
Friends who strip together stick together.
Married at First Sight Australia's Dino and Bronson were friends a decade before appearing together on the reality series, Dino confirmed to E! News.
"We knew each other for probably about 10 years. I had no idea he was going on the show as well, so I was quite shocked at the bucks night," Dino said. "It was good in a way though because I had someone that I knew with me."
After the show's sixth season began airing, fan photos began to circulate online that appeared to show a younger Bronson and Dino performing as strippers at various hens nights in Western Australia.
(On MAFS, Bronson is ID'ed as a "stripper-turned-circus performer-turned entrepreneur" while Dino is a "meditation coach" and "FIFO mine controller".)
Dino revealed to E! News that the two did, in fact, spend about a year stripping together and that it was actually Bronson who introduced him to the craft.
"We went to the same gym together and one night he was like, what are you doing tonight? And I had no plans. Next thing I know I'm at a hens night," Dino told E! News. "So that opened up a whole new world. At the time, I was single and I did it for about a year. I gave it up for love when I found my ex-fiancée and decided to give that a shot. Out of all that, Bronson and I got a great friendship."
Their strong bond was evident during Married at First Sight's dinner party episode on Wednesday night, when Dino told Bronson about the rumours around Sam and Ines' betrayal.
"I feel sorry for what he went through—what Ines put him through," Dino told E! News. "I would have stuck up for him regardless of if he was my friend. He's such a nice guy, so down to earth."
Married at First Sight Australia airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on Nine.
