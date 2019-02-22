Sandra Bullock, Halle Berry and More Stars Who Accepted Their Razzie Awards

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 3:00 AM

Don't think we forgot about the Razzie Awards.

In the middle of all the excitement for the 2019 Oscarsnominations were announced for another show that determines who had the worst year on Hollywood's big screen!

And, by the looks of it, competition is high.

Melissa McCarthy is up against Tyler Perry for The Razzie Redeemer Award, for their performances in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Vice respectively. Kellyanne Conway was nominated for playing herself in Michael Moore's documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 while Jamie Foxx will battle rapper Ludacris to see who the year's Worst Supporting Actor was.

May the odds be ever in their favor. 

But as always, no matter who wins, it's an honor just to be nominated, right? 

Pre-Oscars Parties 2019

Each actor—and Conway —could join the ranks of A-list stars such as Halle Berry and Ben Affleck, who were all awarded the Golden Raspberry for their critically panned performances. McCarthy even joins a star-studded list of performers who were nominated for a both a Razzie and Oscar for the same performance. If she wins, she will join an even more exclusive list.

Fingers crossed!?

Until then, check out our gallery below to see the other stars who won and famously accepted their Razzie Award in person. 

Tom Selleck, Razzie Awards

Tom Selleck, 1993

The actor appeared on The Chevy Chase Show to accept his Golden Raspberry for Worst Supporting Actor for his work in Christopher Columbus: The Discovery. 

Ben Affleck, Razzie Awards, 2004

Ben Affleck, 2004

Having won the Golden Raspberry in one year for three different films, the actor famously destroyed his award on live television after Larry King tried to present him with the award. The Argo star had won for his roles in Gigli, Daredevil and Paycheck. 

Halle Berry, Razzie Awards

Halle Berry, 2005

The A-list star accepted the award for Worst Actress for her role in Catwoman. She famously attended the 25th Golden Raspberry Awards to accept her award, while holding the Oscar she had just received for her performance in Monster's Ball. 

Sandra Bullock, Razzie Awards, 2010

Sandra Bullock, 2010

One of Hollywood's most beloved actresses went in person to accept her awards for Worst Actress and Worst Screen Couple for her performance in the film All About Steve. One night later, she went on to win an Oscar for Best Actress thanks to her role in The Blind Side. 

David Eigenberg, Razzie Awards

David Eigenberg, 2011

In a YouTube video, the Hollywood star accepted his award for Worst Screen Couple/Screen Ensemble for his performance in the movie Sex and the City 2. 

Jamie Dornan, Razzie Awards

Jamie Dornan, 2016

The Fifty Shades Freed star accepted his award for Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo for his work in Fifty Shades of Grey. 

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Razzie Awards

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, 2018

The actor/producer humbly accepted his award for The Razzie Nominee So Rotten You Loved It for his role in the film Baywatch. "It's the #Oscars and Hollywood's biggest night! So let me go ahead and take this 'L' right on the chin for Baywatch," he shared on Twitter. "Win some, lose some.. but hey, that's the way love goes."

The 39th annual Razzie Awards will take place February 23, the night before the 91st Academy Awards.

Don't miss a moment when E! goes Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards, Monday 25 February 9am AEDT on E!

