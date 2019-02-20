Married at First Sight's Former Virgin Matthew Reveals New Girlfriend

by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 4:00 PM
Mr. Movin' On!
Married at First Sight Australia's Matthew announced he's dating a new woman and introduced her to the world during appearances on the Today Show and Fitzy & Wippa this week.
The 30-year-old Queenslander and his MAFS wife Lauren left the experiment on Sunday night's episode, and Matt revealed on Thursday that he's been dating fellow Sunshine Coast resident Annabelle since December.
Annabelle told Fitzy & Wippa that because she's British she's "never actually seen the show before" but met Matt during professional wrestling tryouts at United Pro Wrestling in their hometown.
"It's pretty crazy," she told the radio duo. "We started getting on and then he showed me a [MAFS promo] video of them running through mazes and I was like, what is this, a gardening show?"
Nine
Matt lost his virginity to Lauren on their Married at First Sight honeymoon and things quickly went south between them as Lauren revealed her "sexual appetites" and Matt told the boys that he was no longer "attracted" to her.
"It was doing the show that gave me the confidence to try out for wrestling where I met Annabelle," he said on the Today Show.
Annabelle told hosts Georgie Gardner and Deb Knight that they bonded when Matt started asking her questions that "men don't usually ask" like what she was reading and what she was interested in.
The couple said they've made a joint decision to not watch the show, but Matt says they haven't fully escaped the show and claims Lauren has been sending him "relentless" text messages.
"Annabelle knows everything that's gone on," he told Fitzy and Wippa.
Matt went on to allege that his former Married at First Sight bride has been texting him "abuse" since they left the show.
"I've actually asked her to stop contacting me a couple of weeks ago," he said. "The context of the messages is basically, to put it bluntly, it's abuse. That's all it is."
E! News has reached out to Lauren's rep for comment.
