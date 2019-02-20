Married at First Sight's Former Virgin Matthew Reveals New Girlfriend

Mr. Movin' On!

Married at First Sight Australia's Matthew announced he's dating a new woman and introduced her to the world during appearances on the Today Show and Fitzy & Wippa this week.

The 30-year-old Queenslander and his MAFS wife Lauren left the experiment on Sunday night's episode, and Matt revealed on Thursday that he's been dating fellow Sunshine Coast resident Annabelle since December.

Annabelle told Fitzy & Wippa that because she's British she's "never actually seen the show before" but met Matt during professional wrestling tryouts at United Pro Wrestling in their hometown.

"It's pretty crazy," she told the radio duo. "We started getting on and then he showed me a [MAFS promo] video of them running through mazes and I was like, what is this, a gardening show?"