Jussie Smollett Officially Becomes a Suspect in Attack Investigation

Chicago Police Departments Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi announced on Twitter that Jussie Smollett is "is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice."

According to Guglielmi, Smollett's shift to suspect is due to "for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony)." He added, "Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury."

CPD's announcement of Smollett become a suspect in his own attack investigation is merely the latest turn in a perplexing case. On Feb. 13, police detained two brothers, Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo, at a Chicago airport after they arrived on a flight from Nigeria. They were released on Friday without charge and are reportedly no longer suspects in the case and have been cooperating with Chicago police.

"Due to new evidence as a result of today's interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete," Guglielmi tweeted on Feb. 15.

On Saturday, Guglielmi told E! News in a statement that new evidence "shifted the trajectory of the investigation."