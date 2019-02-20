Brit Awards 2019: See Dua Lipa, Pink and More Stars' Bold Red Carpet Fashion

Ian West/PA Wire
One of Britain's biggest musical nights has once again arrived.
The 2019 Brit Awards are underway in London—and the stars came dressed to impress. Star-studded names like new Grammy winner Dua Lipa and longtime hit songstress Pink made a sartorial splash in neon colors, Lipa in a fuchsia gown and the "Just Like Fire" star in a vibrant yellow look. Meanwhile, H.E.R. opted for a metallic gold design. Needless to say, they did not blend into the crowd in their fabulous looks.
Other familiar faces like Shawn Mendes and Hugh Jackman, the show's opening performer, also posed for photographs, looking chic in stylish suits.
It's bound to be a special night inside the O2 Arena as Pink will be honored with a Special Achievement Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. Lipa, Jess Glynne and Anne-Marie lead the pack of nominees this year with four nods each.
While we wait and see who goes home with an award, there's always the grand fashion. Which look is your favorite?
Ian West/PA Wire
H.E.R.
The Grammy winner shined in a gold ensemble.
Ian West/PA Wire
Hugh Jackman
The triple threat looked dapper in a classic suit and tie.
Ian West/PA Wire
Daniel Lismore
The British designer took his Brit Awards look to a new level.
Ian West/PA Wire
James Bay
The "Let It Go" singer rocked a leather look at the event.
Ian West/PA Wire
Years and Years
The pop trio make their own fashion statements on the red carpet.
Ian West/PA Wire
George Ezra
The "Budapest" singer smiles on the red carpet.
Ian West/PA Wire
Madison Beer
The singer sports a sheer look for the annual awards.
Ian West/PA Wire
Lily Allen
The "Smile" singer strikes a pose for photographers.
Ian West/PA Wire
Dua Lipa
The star songstress makes a sartorial splash in neon pink.
Ian West/PA Wire
Liam Payne
The singer rocks a head-to-toe black look with pops of red.
Ian West/PA Wire
Shawn Mendes
The 20-year-old singer rocks a blue suit to the annual awards.
Ian West/PA Wire
Pink
The songstress stands out on the red carpet in neon yellow.
