Brit Awards 2019: See Dua Lipa, Pink and More Stars' Bold Red Carpet Fashion

One of Britain's biggest musical nights has once again arrived.

The 2019 Brit Awards are underway in London—and the stars came dressed to impress. Star-studded names like new Grammy winner Dua Lipa and longtime hit songstress Pink made a sartorial splash in neon colors, Lipa in a fuchsia gown and the "Just Like Fire" star in a vibrant yellow look. Meanwhile, H.E.R. opted for a metallic gold design. Needless to say, they did not blend into the crowd in their fabulous looks.

Other familiar faces like Shawn Mendes and Hugh Jackman, the show's opening performer, also posed for photographs, looking chic in stylish suits.