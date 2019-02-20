Teresa Giudice's Attorney Shuts Down Rumors She's Cheating on Joe

Teresa Giudice has denied that she's cheating on Joe Giudice.

On Wednesday, photos surfaced of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star holding hands with another man while on vacation in Miami. But, according to Teresa's attorney, the man in the pictures is just a friend of the reality star.

"Teresa was in Miami for a charity event with a large group of friends, both men and women," James Leonard Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday. "The photos show one of those friends helping Teresa out of the venue and to her car. She had some wine and she was wearing heels."