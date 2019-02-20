Lisa Rinna's Secret Real Housewives Origins Revealed

Believe it or not, there was a time when Lisa Rinna was not involved with The Real Housewives franchise. The soap star was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside Carson Kressley and discussed her secret Housewives origins.

While discussing Kressley's accidental Real Housewives of New York City appearances, Rinna brought up her first-ever Housewives appearance—it was on RHONY.

"Sweetie, you were on season two episode seven," Andy Cohen said. "It was the episode where [Bethenny Frankel] called [Luann de Lesseps] a snake at the fashion show…You were sitting between Kelly Bensimon and Bethenny and it was super uncomfortable, I loved it."