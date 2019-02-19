Tristan Thompson Speaks Out About Allegedly Cheating on Khloe Kardashian With Jordyn Woods

Tristan Thompson has broken his silence on cheating allegations involving Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday claiming that the NBA star had cheated on Khloe Kardashian with the 21-year-old model. According to TMZ, Khloe called it quits with Tristan after learning he allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn, who has modeled for her Good American clothing line. The outlet reports that Tristan flew to Los Angeles to spend Valentine's Day with Khloe and their daughter, True Thompson. But then on Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player was reportedly at a house party, where he was allegedly spotted making out with Jordyn.

A source tells the outlet that Khloe "has had enough."

In response to the allegations, Thompson tweeted and deleted, "FAKE NEWS."