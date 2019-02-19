Pete Davidson Reunites With Ex-Girlfriend Carly Aquilino Weeks After Holding Hands With Kate Beckinsale

Pete Davidson was spotted hanging out with his ex-girlfriend, Carly Aquilino, over the long holiday weekend.

On Monday, the Saturday Night Live star reunited with the 28-year-old stand-up comedian after his show at the The Paramount in Huntington, New York.

Pics or it didn't happen, right?

The 25-year-old actor's photographer, Marcus Russell Price, took to Instagram Stories to share the fun-filled night. Along with the former couple and Price, the three were surrounded by friends and fellow comedians Dave Sirus and Derek Gaines.

In one Insta video clip, Davidson is jamming out and singing along to Juicy J's song "Blow Out," and in another photo, the group is posing for a mirror selfie.

"No, your eyes are red," Price captioned the flash-photo.

In the post, both the SNL star and Aquilino are in the pic but they aren't standing next to each other. In fact, they're on opposite sides.