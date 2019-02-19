This Is Us Is Taking On Beth's Backstory in One Of Its Best Episodes Ever

Tonight, This Is Us is taking a bit of a break from the Pearson family.

The show is taking a moment to follow Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and her cousin Zoe (Melanie Liburd) home to visit Beth's mother, and it not only serves as a bit of a personal breakthrough for Beth, but it explains a whole lot about the woman formerly known as Bethany. It's also just one of the most beautiful episodes the show has ever done.

"Our Little Island Girl" reunites Beth with her mother in present day, but also goes back to tell us how Beth grew up as a dancer, with a strict but supportive mother and an extremely supportive and loving father. It draws on Watson's Jamaican heritage and real dance background, and the whole thing was a labor of love for the group of women behind and in front of the camera. The episode was written by women, directed by a woman (choreographer Anne Fletcher), and mostly stars women, aside from Beth's dad (Carl Lumbly) and ballet teacher (Goran Visnjic).