Watch the Chilling Trailer for Michael Jackson Documentary Leaving Neverland

Prepare yourselves for a new perspective of Neverland.

Less than a month after Leaving Neverland premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, HBO has released a brand-new trailer of the Michael Jackson documentary.

In the sneak peek released earlier today, choreographer Wade Robson and computer programmer James Safechuck are prepared to share their experiences of visiting Neverland Ranch.

"I was seven years old. Michael asked, 'Do you and the family want to come to Neverland?'" Wade recalled in the trailer. "The days were filled with magical childhood adventure experiences. Playing tag, watching movies, eating junk food: Anything you could ever want as a child."