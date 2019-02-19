Kate Beckinsale Claps Back at Troll Over Her Dating Choices

Kate Beckinsale is over the critical comments about her personal life.

The Underworld actress, who has been spotted out with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in recent months, took to Instagram over the weekend to respond to a comment about her dating choices. On Friday, Beckinsale posted a selfie along with the caption, "Here's what I got from five years of biology class : 'mollusc' is Latin for 'soft flesh' and how to identify and label a urethra. Neither has kicked in yet as useful as of today."

In the comments of the post, one social media user wrote, "Disappointed in your dating choices."

Beckinsale returned to Instagram on Sunday to reply to the hater.

"fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say," the 45-year-old star responded.

Beckinsale has become known for her witty replies on Instagram, addressing comments about her rumored romance with Davidson on multiple occasions.

The actress and the comedian, 25, were first spotted flirting in January at an after-party for the 2019 Golden Globes. In early February, cameras caught the duo holding hands as they left his comedy show in Los Angeles.

A source close to Beckinsale has previously told E! News that the Serendipity star "has spent some time with him and thinks he's very funny and charming," adding, "It's definitely not anything intense."

Prior to sparking relationship rumors with Beckinsale, Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande. The couple called it quits in October. Beckinsale and actor Michael Sheen were together for eight years before splitting in 2003. They share a daughter, Lily, born in 1999. 

In May 2004, Beckinsale married director Len Wiseman. The couple split in 2015 after 11 years of marriage.

