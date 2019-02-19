Halsey Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 7:52 AM

Halsey, Latin GRAMMY Awards

David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS

Listen up, world: Halsey is not pregnant.

The 24-year-old singer took to Twitter on Sunday to shut down speculation. The rumors started after the "Him & I" artist tweeted she had "the biggest secret" to reveal and that the news didn't relate to a new album. 

"When u guys hear it, some of you are gonna explode. Into actual pieces," she wrote.

Soon, fans started to wonder if a baby was on the way; however, the "Bad at Love" star made it perfectly clear this was not the case.

"People think my last tweet is me hinting I'm pregnant," she tweeted, "which means I'm either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual. Jokes on u, I'm doing BOTH! However, STILL not pregnant!" 

The recording artist added she was feeling "really good right now" aside from a sinus infection.

However, she didn't reveal the big surprise. So, fans will just have to wait and see.

Halsey Shares the Biggest Lesson She Learned After G-Eazy Split

It certainly has been a busy time for the two-time Grammy nominee. Her song "Without Me" is currently no. 1 on Billboard's Pop Songs chart. She also made headlines after she gave an emotional performance of the hit on Saturday Night Live.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

TAGS/ Halsey , Top Stories , Apple News

