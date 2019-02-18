5 Ways to Give Your Home a Summer Makeover

Carpet Court
by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 10:31 PM
They say happiness starts at home, but it can be easy to let your abode sink into a state of not-so-domestic bliss. Summer is the perfect time to make some little (or big!) tweaks to totally revamp your space and leave you feeling refreshed and recharged for seasons to come.
Here are 5 ways you can overhaul your house or apartment this summer:
In addition to adding a dash of accent greenery and organic detail to your space, studies show that having houseplants can reduce stress and boost your mood. Good Housekeeping suggests plants like a Fiddle Leaf Fig, Peace Lily or a Spider Plant as great starters.
Say goodbye to grubby carpet or outdated tiles and open up your space with new timber or premium laminate, depending on your price point. Wood or imitation wood floors, like those found at Carpet Court, are easy to clean and low maintenance. They also improve your home's air quality since they can't trap dust, pollen and pet hair the same way that carpets do. Plus, they're totally Instagrammable and up the overall décor appeal of any home.
Have you Marie Kondo'ed your home yet? If not, get on it! Take advantage of the long summer daylight hours to give your home a good onceover and eliminate all those excess belongings that don't "spark joy". You'll be amazed at what a difference simply tidying shelves and discarding old clothes will bring to your space.
Accent pillows can take a plain grey or brown couch and turn it into a stylish—and nappable!—work of art. When choosing accent pillows, opt for an odd number like 3 or 5, which makes for a more visually interesting arrangement. Make sure to incorporate a variety of textures and shapes, and alternate between prints and solids to add depth.
You don't have to be a professional art dealer or live in a palace to appreciate the value of some artistic wall flair. Whether printing out and framing your favourite Insta photos or buying a blank canvas and creating your own abstract work, wall décor adds a luxe element to any room and makes a space look finished. If you're renting, try picture hanging strips that won't damage walls and can support the weight of a canvas or frame.
