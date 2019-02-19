9 Designers You Won't Want to Miss at VAMFF

Lucas Dawson
Calling all fashion lovers! Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival is just around the corner.
And while you're probably busy planning your street style looks, there's also a lot to learn about the amazing local designers showing at VAMFF's many runway shows.
Ahead of Australia's largest fashion event, we've rounded up 9 designers you won't want to miss—trust us!
KitX
Luxury Australian label KitX ticks a lot of boxes. Kit Willow's eponymous brand is devoted to sustainable and ethical fashion, plus it's loved by A-listers (hello, Emma Watson!). You can catch KitX at Runway 1.
Bianca Spender
Bianca Spender's label—which will show at Runway 1—is all about unique drapery and refined silhouettes. We love their sharply cut suits unique colour palettes.
NEW SEASON IS HERE! Singular Success - For the girl who wants it all. Supreme style and comfort with just one head-turning garment. Decidedly chic, with a flattering plunge and artful drapes, it moves with you. Be your most confident self in this seasons new jumpsuit.
Anna Quan
Runway 2 will show off Anna Quan's impeccable tailoring and quality fabrics. The label has caught the eye of Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss—and should be on your radar too.
Big sleeves always // ADAGIO shirt and STELLA skirt
Aje
Design duo Adrian Norris and Edwina Forest are all about mixing the tough and feminine to create effortlessly cool pieces. Runway 3 is where to see Aje.
Carla Zampatti
An icon of the Australian fashion scene—with more than 50 years in the industry to her name—Carla Zampatti will showcase her latest collection at the Virgin Australia Grand Showcase.
Coveting effortless cool in our statement suit and slides
Yeojin Bae
Korean-born Australian designer Yeojin Bae, who will showcase her designs at Runway 4, is known for feminine and structured silhouettes (as seen on Rihanna, Rose Byrne and Sarah Jessica Parker).
alice McCALL
What do Beyoncé, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez have in common? alice McCALL! The celebrity-loved Aussie label features feminine and boho designs that balance intricate detailing and playful cuts. Catch alice McCALL on Runway 5.
C/MEO COLLECTIVE
Since 2010, C/MEO COLLECTIVE has served bold prints and experimental designs that have been seen all over Instagram (Exhibit A: the pink pantsuit worn by Anna Heinrich, Jesinta Franklin and more). Check out the cult label at Runway 5.
This months must- have print •• feat. the 'So Settled Top ＋ Skirt' - shop yourself the set now
P.E. Nation
Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning's sought after brand P.E. Nation champions retro-inspired activewear, as seen on Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica Alba and Sofia Richie. Runway 7 is where it's at!
