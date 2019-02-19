9 Designers You Won't Want to Miss at VAMFF

Calling all fashion lovers! Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival is just around the corner.

And while you're probably busy planning your street style looks, there's also a lot to learn about the amazing local designers showing at VAMFF's many runway shows.

Ahead of Australia's largest fashion event, we've rounded up 9 designers you won't want to miss—trust us!

KitX

Luxury Australian label KitX ticks a lot of boxes. Kit Willow's eponymous brand is devoted to sustainable and ethical fashion, plus it's loved by A-listers (hello, Emma Watson!). You can catch KitX at Runway 1.