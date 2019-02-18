Married at First Sight’s Sam Looks Completely Different Now

Sam has not only swapped his look, but also swapped his Married at First Sight partner. On Monday's episode, he and fellow ‘snack' Ines went on their first date, which ended with them spending the night together.

"Ines is sexually attracted to me, as I am sexually attracted to her as well," Sam explained to producers. "I know what Ines wants to do tonight. That's quite obvious."

Legal assistant Ines was on the same page as Sam. "It's like so intense," she said. "Once I touch him, I'm just like, oh my god."

Speaking to E! News, Sam said he did feel "some guilt" about hooking up with Ines.

"I think I made that clear to Ines: This is not right," he said. "It's not the way I like to do things. I had to explore that option because I wasn't happy with my match, and when you're there and you have that opportunity you've got to go for it. I don't think you should have to stay in the whole experiment with someone you don't think you're gelling with."