Married at First Sight’s Sam Looks Completely Different Now

by Winsome Walker | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 5:00 PM

Married at First Sight

Nine

Sam, is that you?

Married at First Sight Australia's Sam has ditched his beard and opted for a more clean-shaven look—and we don't know how to feel.

According to his Instagram, it looks like the 26-year-old tradie said goodbye to his beard after MAFS filming finished. Exhibit A: the selfie he shared sans beard in December.

Married at First Sight

Instagram

Appearing on the Today Show this month, Sam also showed off his new look, complete with a slicker 'do.

He's not the first MAFS groom to shake things up. Ex-virgin Matt went the opposite direction and grew a beard, with many fans frothing over his slightly more rugged appearance.

Married at First Sight

Instagram

Sam has not only swapped his look, but also swapped his Married at First Sight partner. On Monday's episode, he and fellow ‘snack' Ines went on their first date, which ended with them spending the night together.

"Ines is sexually attracted to me, as I am sexually attracted to her as well," Sam explained to producers. "I know what Ines wants to do tonight. That's quite obvious."

Legal assistant Ines was on the same page as Sam. "It's like so intense," she said. "Once I touch him, I'm just like, oh my god."

Speaking to E! News, Sam said he did feel "some guilt" about hooking up with Ines. 

"I think I made that clear to Ines: This is not right," he said. "It's not the way I like to do things. I had to explore that option because I wasn't happy with my match, and when you're there and you have that opportunity you've got to go for it. I don't think you should have to stay in the whole experiment with someone you don't think you're gelling with."

Sam and Ines's secret partner swapping might soon be exposed if a teaser for Tuesday's episode is anything to go by.

In the explosive trailer, Elizabeth is shown finally returning to her MAFS apartment, blissfully unaware of her husband's affair.

"I was just wondering if I could get the key to Sam and Elizabeth's room?" she asks the concierge, before the promo cuts to their room with Ines' clothes strewn across the floor from the night before. The drama!

Married at First Sight Australia airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on Nine.

Read

Married at First Sight Virgin Matthew Debuts New Beard, New Reason for Fans to Froth

