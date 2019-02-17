Kosas Tinted Face Oil: How the Red Carpet Must-Have Stacks Up IRL

My foundation routine varies depending on what I'm doing. For red carpets and days when I'm shooting, I'll wear something more medium to full coverage (Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder and Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk are among my faves).

But for weekends, I'm all about letting my skin breathe and opt instead for cream blushes, brushed up brows and a little mascara. Kosas' face oil is now my go-to for those low-key makeup days and gives me a velvety finish with buildable light coverage.

To use, I pop a few drops into the palm of my hand and dot onto moisturised and prepped skin, blending with a damp Beauty Blender. Be careful though: because this is an oil it comes out of the bottle very quickly and will stain your favourite white t-shirt! I add a little extra through the centre of my face to cover those pesky dark under-eye bags and uneven skin tone spots.

Despite being an oil, the foundations dries down to be velvety and is actually a little more matte than I normally wear. I remedy this by adding extra highlighter and prepping with lots of moisture. This foundation wears surprisingly well but you may need a touch up with some concealer through the day.

All in all, it gets a thumb's up from me!