Kosas Tinted Face Oil: How the Red Carpet Must-Have Stacks Up IRL

  • By
    &

by Ksenija Lukich | Sun., Feb. 17, 2019 9:35 PM

Kosas Tinted Face Oil, Ksenija Lukich

Ksenija Lukich

The beauty world is a fickle place. Every week, there's a new product or a new craze—and it can be totally overwhelming. Enter: Kosas Tinted Face Oil.

Reviewed and loved by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop and Refinery29 and celebrity makeup artists—Rami Malek even wore it to the Golden Globes and SAG Awards!—I knew I had to give this seriously unique foundation a try.

With a price point of $64 (available at Mecca in Australia), this tinted face oil isn't cheap and with so many CC creams, BB creams and tinted sunscreens on the market I was sceptical this product was worth it. The LA-based brand, founded in 2015 by chemist and beauty addict Sheena Yaitanes, promises "a featherweight, radiance boosting, skin perfecting foundation infused with botanical oils for skin-loving, glowy coverage."

And after testing it, I am in LOVE.

Kosas Tinted Face Oil, Ksenija Lukich

Ksenija Lukich

My foundation routine varies depending on what I'm doing. For red carpets and days when I'm shooting, I'll wear something more medium to full coverage (Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder and Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk are among my faves).

But for weekends, I'm all about letting my skin breathe and opt instead for cream blushes, brushed up brows and a little mascara. Kosas' face oil is now my go-to for those low-key makeup days and gives me a velvety finish with buildable light coverage.

To use, I pop a few drops into the palm of my hand and dot onto moisturised and prepped skin, blending with a damp Beauty Blender. Be careful though: because this is an oil it comes out of the bottle very quickly and will stain your favourite white t-shirt! I add a little extra through the centre of my face to cover those pesky dark under-eye bags and uneven skin tone spots.

Despite being an oil, the foundations dries down to be velvety and is actually a little more matte than I normally wear. I remedy this by adding extra highlighter and prepping with lots of moisture. This foundation wears surprisingly well but you may need a touch up with some concealer through the day.

All in all, it gets a thumb's up from me!

Kosas Tinted Face Oil: The Lowdown

Pros:

  • Blends like a dream
  • Light coverage but still with great pigment
  • A little goes a long way

 

Cons:

  • A little pricey
  • Can be messy if you're not careful
  • Will settle into dry patches

