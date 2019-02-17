Jussie Smollett Attack Investigation Takes a Major Turn: Everything We Know

He recalls the incident and its aftermath, saying one of his attackers told him, "This MAGA country, n----r' and he punched me in the face, so I punched his ass back, then we started tussling. It was very icy and we ended up tussling by the stairs."

Smollett says that after the men fled, he noticed he had a rope around his neck, and he started screaming.

"I smelled bleach, I know the smell of bleach, and I saw on my sweatshirt, it had marks on it, like spots on it when you have a bad bleach job," he continues. "I was like, there's bleach on me too. So when the police came, I kept the clothes on, I kept the rope..it wasn't like wrapped around, but yeah it was around because I wanted them to see, I wanted them to see what this was."

When asked why he hesitated to call the police after the attack, Smollett tears up, saying, "There's a level of pride there. We live in a society where, as a gay man, you are considered somehow, to be weak, and I'm not weak. I am not weak. And we, as a people, are not weak."

When asked if he believes the two people in the released surveillance image could be his attackers, Smollett says, "I do...'cause I was there. For me when that was released, I was like OK, we are getting somewhere. I don't have any doubt in my mind that that's them. I never did."

Smollett also says police wanted him to give his phone to their tech for three to four hours.

"I'm sorry but...I'm not gonna do that," he says. "Because I have private pictures and videos and numbers—my partner's number, my family's number, my cast mate's number, my friends' numbers, my private emails, my private songs, my private voice memos."

Smollett also adds he was "pissed off" at the criticism voiced by his skeptics.

"It's the attackers, but it's also the attacks," he says. "You know, at first it was a thing of, if I tell the truth, that's it, because it's the truth. Then it became a thing of like, oh, how can you doubt that? How do you not believe that? It's the truth. And then it became a thing of, oh, it's not necessarily that you don't believe that this is the truth, you don't even want to see the truth."

February 14 - Police Cannot Confirm Incident Was a Hoax: ABC7 Chicago quotes multiple sources as saying that police are investigating whether Smollett and two "persons of interest" had staged his attack because he was being written off Empire. Fox says in a statement, "The idea that Jussie Smollett has been, or would be, written off of Empire is patently ridiculous. He remains a core player on this very successful series and we continue to stand behind him."

Chicago police say via a statement on Twitter, "Media reports about the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives. Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate."

The Chicago police spokesperson tells E! News, "Interrogations will resume today with the two individuals and their attorney. While we haven't found any video documenting the alleged attack, there is also no evidence to say that this is a hoax. The alleged victim is being cooperative at this time and continues to be treated as a victim, not a suspect."