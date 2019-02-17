Meghan Markle and Prince Harry May Send Their Child to an American School

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry forgo royal tradition when it comes to the education of their future child?

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex are said to be considering sending their first-born to the private, co-ed ACS Egham International School in Egham, Surrey. Formerly known as the American Community School, ACS offers an American curriculum to students aged 4 to 18. It is also conveniently located opposite Windsor Great Park, close to the couple's future home, Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor estate.

While William and Harry both went to Eton College for boys. William and wife Kate Middleton's eldest son, Prince George, 5, started attending Thomas' London Day School, which is also British but co-ed, last fall.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are thought to want a more diverse education for their child," a source told E! News, adding, that "Meghan is also keen for her child to be fully aware of his or her American heritage."

Kensington Palace has not commented.

The Sunday Times said that some in royal circles have been speculating that Harry and Meghan might choose an American school for their child, who is due in the spring. Kensington Palace had said that the two would move into Frogmore Cottage early this year.