Miranda Lambert Steps Out With Brendan McLoughlin After Revealing They're Married: See Her Ring

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 17, 2019 8:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Miranda Lambert, Brendan Mcloughlin

TheImageDirect.com

Here come the newlyweds!

Country star Miranda Lambert and new husband Brendan McLoughlin were photographed sporting their wedding rings while walking in New York City together on Saturday, the day she introduced him to her fans via an Instagram post and revealed that they had gotten married. E! News confirmed the two tied the knot last month in the Nashville area, where she lives.

Lambert, 35, also wore a diamond engagement ring, which experts estimate cost up to $20,000.

"Miranda's new ring is on-trend with romantic and vintage design elements," jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E! News. "An approximate 2-carat cushion cut Diamond is embraced by a scalloped kite halo, and sparkles atop a micropave diamond band. Similar styles retail for $20,000."

Photos

Miranda Lambert's Best Looks

"The engagement ring is set with an approximately 1 carat diamond in a recessed halo setting," Ira Weissman, founder of The Diamond Pro, told E! News. "All together, a set like this would retail for under $20,000."

The set, he added, "has an understated elegance that honors their blue collar roots while maintaining a level of sophistication we all strive for."

Miranda Lambert, Brendan Mcloughlin, Ring

TheImageDirect.com

McLoughlin, 27, worked as a NYPD officer and was also an aspiring model. He is also reportedly a father of a three-month-old baby, who he shares with an ex.

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miranda Lambert , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Anna Wintour, London Fashion Week 2019

Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Is Anna Wintour's Mini-Me

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry May Send Their Child to an American School

Prince Harry, Prince William, Royal Wedding

Prince William and Prince Harry to Split Royal Household Within Weeks

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Christmas

From Princess Diana to Meghan Markle: See How the Royal Family Impacts Fashion Around the World

E-Comm, Top Shiny Hair Products-Ranked

Top Shiny Hair Products—Ranked

Kate Bosworth, Orlando Bloom

Looking Back on Orlando Bloom's Surprising Dating History

Jussie Smollett

Chicago Police "Shifting the Trajectory" in Jussie Smollett Investigation

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.