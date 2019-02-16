Beyoncé Showcases Red-Hot Look in Valentine's Day Photo Shoot

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 10:26 AM

Beyonce, Valentine's Day 2019

Instagram / Beyonce

Another day, another epic Beyoncé photo shoot. Please welcome the queen of Valentine's Day.

The 37-year-old R&B and pop queen shared on her Instagram page on Friday, a day after the holiday, sexy images of herself posing against a cream vinyl backdrop while wearing a red, plunging, long sleeve lace mini dress and black studded stiletto sandals.

The singer paired the look with a red, glittering heart-shaped cross-body purse. She wore her long hair curly and loose, covering her shoulders and back down to her waist.

"I hope y'all had a Valentine's Day full of love!" she wrote alongside one set of Instagram photos.

Beyoncé's On the Run Tour II Fashion Is Lit

Beyoncé often posts images from photo shoots on her website and Instagram.

Beyoncé did not reveal what else she did on Valentine's Day.

She probably got a lot of love from hubby Jay-Z and children Blue Ivy Carter, 7, and 1-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter!

