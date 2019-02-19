Breaking Down the 2019 Oscars By the Numbers

Roll out the red carpet, because it's that time of year again!

The 2019 Oscars is right around the corner, and we've got all the details about the star-studded affair.

This year's Academy Awards festivities officially kick off Sunday, Feb. 24, with Hollywood's biggest celebrities expected to descend upon Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre with one goal in mind: to celebrate!

Alfonso Cuarón's Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite both lead the pack with 10 nominations each. Other notable nominees include A Star Is Born, Vice and Bohemian Rhapsody.