Jennifer Aniston’s Private Jet Forced to Make Emergency Landing While En Route to Cabo

Jennifer Aniston was headed to Cabo today for a birthday trip, but E! News can confirm the star's private jet experienced an issue while in the air and had to turn back.

The 50-year-old actress, along with everyone else on the plane, landed safely.

A source confirmed that both Courteney Cox and Molly Kimmel were also on the plane with Aniston.

Meanwhile, an FAA spokesperson tells E! News, the plane, with "tail number N729TY, lost a wheel or tire while departing from LAX. The aircraft departed without incident and circled near Ontario International Airport (ONT) to burn fuel."

Adding, "The plane landed at ONT without incident, with the gear down, shortly after 2 p.m."

The Ontario International Airport is about 60 miles east of LAX.

"The plane's planned destination was Cabo San Lucas," the FAA spokesperson confirmed.

However, an insider tells us that she and her guests are set to board another flight to head to Cabo.