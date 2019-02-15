How Orlando Bloom Proposed to Katy Perry Is Better Than Any Firework

Orlando Bloom sure knows how to make his leading lady feel special on Valentine's Day.

In case you missed the big news, the Hollywood actor celebrated the romantic holiday by proposing to Katy Perry.

"Full bloom," the American Idol judge shared on Instagram when debuting her new piece of bling. Orlando later wrote, "Lifetimes."

As soon as the announcement was made on social media, pop culture fans were hoping for any and all details about the proposal. Luckily, E! News has some romantic scoop about what went down.

"The proposal was a complete surprise. They have discussed getting engaged but Katy did not think it was going to happen so soon," a source shared with E! News. "Orlando proposed to Katy in private just the two of them after their Valentine's Day dinner celebration."