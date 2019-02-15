Pink Recalls Getting 13 Stitches After Slashing Carey Hart's Tires

Who knew Pink gets so stressed during the holiday season?

It's no secret that the music superstar has a successful, happy marriage with Carey Hart. But when appearing on today's all-new The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Pink couldn't help but share a moment where she got a little heated.

While playing a game of "Burning Questions," the singer was asked to share the dumbest way you've hurt yourself. It all has to do with slashing Carey's tires.

"It was Thanksgiving. Holidays are stressful," she shared with the audience. "I got clean through the first one. He has a raised [Ford] F-250 and those tires are very thick, thank you very much. And the second one, I lost a little steam and I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife."