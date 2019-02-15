Look Back at Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Road to Engagement

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 8:54 AM

Are you roaring with excitement? Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged!

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor proposed to the singer on Valentine's Day. Sure, not original, but still romantic. And her ring is anything but ordinary, and very Katy!

Perry and Bloom's road to engagement was far from smooth. The two sparked romance rumors in January 2016 after flirting at not one but two Golden Globes after-parties. They soon began dating. However, they broke up after less than a year.

But Perry and Bloom couldn't keep away from each other too long, though, and reunited a few months later.

Check out the couple's road to engagement:

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Golden Globe After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

January 2016: Golden Globes Flirting

Perry and Bloom are spotted flirting at two 2016 Golden Globes after-parties—they also danced to Justin Timberlake's "Rock Your Body." Days later, they reunited at a Stella McCartney fashion show.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Vinessa Shaw, Kristopher Gifford, James Lecesne

Instagram

January-February 2016: Getting Play-ful and Meeting His Boy

Perry and Bloom appear together backstage at the one-man Los Angeles play The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, as seen in a selfie posted on Instagram by the production's star, James Lecesne. Two weeks later, Perry joins Bloom and his and ex Miranda Kerr's son Flynn at Robert Downey Jr.'s son Exton's birthday party.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

PapJuice/WOW/INFphoto.com

February 2016: Awkward?

Perry and Bloom attend an Adele concert in Los Angeles...while her ex John Mayer isn't too far away.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

jul-kmm-fk-rol/X17online.com

February 2016: Grammys Weekend

Perry and Bloom attend a pre-Grammys 2016 party together.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Favorite Celebrity Vacation Spots

Splash News

February 2016: Hawaii Vacation

Perry and Bloom take a trip to Hawaii, where they are photographed hiking.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Date Night, Exclusive

AKM-GSI

March 2016: It's Official

A source confirms to E! News that Perry and Bloom are an "official couple," adding, "Katy likes how down to earth Orlando is. They seem to be getting serious and are an official couple. She calls him her boyfriend."

Katy Perry

IGGI / Splash News

March 2016: Mutual Politics

Perry and Bloom show their support for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the "Hillary Victory Fund: I'm With Her Concert" at Radio City Music Hall, where the singer performs a set.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

AKMI-GSI

March 2016: London Trip

Perry and Bloom visit his native England.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Kiss, Exclusive

AKM-GSI

March 2016: PDA Alert

Perry and Bloom are photographed packing on some PDA at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, the area where the singer grew up.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Splash News

March 2016: PDA

Perry and Bloom are photographed packing on the PDA yet again during a beach day out in Malibu.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Twitter

March 2016: Disneyland Date

The two visit Disneyland in Southern California. A source tells E! Mews, "Orlando and Katy were very hands-on with each other during their trip to Disney. They were like little kids. It seemed like they were married the way they were acting with each other. They were holding hands and Orlando sneaked a kiss on one ride. They looked happy and in love."

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Aspen Vacation Exclusive, Pubbing at Monday 4am EST

FAMEFLYNET/AKM-GSI

April 2016: Heating Up Aspen

The two take their love to snowy Aspen.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Parker Media

April 2016: Another Celebrity Event

The two attend the star-studded launch of Sean Parker's Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. (There, Lady Gaga performed French singer Édith Piaf's signature song "La Vie en Rose" and fellow guest Bradley Cooper was so enamored by her performance that he cast her in A Star Is Born.)

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Coachella

Roger / AKM-GSI

April 2016: Coachella

The two show PDA at the annual music and arts festival. Also in attendance: Kerr and beau Evan Spiegel.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, MET Gala 2016, Inside Party Pics, Exclusive

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

May 2016: Met Gala

The two attend the prestigious, star-studded fashion event but do not walk the red carpet together.

Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Orlando Bloom

Getty Images

May 2016: Drama

Photos of Bloom and Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom looking cozy in Las Vegas surface, sparkling speculation about possibly infidelity on his part. Perry responds to the rumors, tweeting, "Instead of giving energy & eyeballs to dumb conspiracy, check out how cool this is." She includes a link to an article about Bloom's charity work. Selena retweets the post. A source tells E! News that "Katy has spoken to Orlando since all these pictures surfaced. They speak every day," adding, "They are still together and have no issues with each other. They communicate well about everything. Orlando explained everything to Katy, and Katy didn't look too much into the matter anyway."

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Abaca Press / AKM-GSI

May 2016: Cannes Trip

Perry and Bloom hit up some 2016 Cannes Film Festival parties and are also seen together on a yacht. They also hang out with Kate Hudson. (who coincidentally has a similar name to Perry, whose real name is Katheryn Hudson.)

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Instagram

Instagram

May 2016: Instagram Official

Perry posts her first photo of Bloom, showing the two sprawled out on the steps of the Hotel du Cap Eden-Rock, just miles away from the epicenter of the Cannes Film Festival.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Instagram

Instagram

May 2016: Hanging Out With Friends

During their trip to the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the two celebrate the birthday of her friend and Bootsy Bellows owner and jewelry designer Markus Molinari at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr

John Sciulli - Donato Sardella / Getty Images

June 2016: GF Meets Ex

Perry and Kerr run into each other backstage at the Moschino Resort 2017 fashion show in Los Angeles. An eyewitness tells E! News, "Miranda came backstage and she went straight to the makeup chairs where Katy was hanging out and she greeted Katy with a hug. They took selfies together and chatted like best friends for at least 10 minutes before Katy left."

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, John Mayer

Steve Granitz/WireImage, AP

July 2016: Hi Again, John Mayer

Perry and Bloom have a romantic dinner date at the Sunset Tower Hotel's Tower Bar in West Hollywood and run into her ex. He chatted with her and Bloom did not seem to mind, E! News learned.

Orlando Bloom

Twitter

July 2016: Getting Political Again

Bloom supports Perry at her show at the Democratic National Convention, where she also gave a speech, which he helped her write.

Orlando Bloom, Chili Cook Off

Backgrid

August 2016: NSFW!

The New York Daily News publishes photos of Bloom and Kerry paddleboarding in Italy. She wears a printed bikini...he wears...nothing. He does, however, keep his swimming trunks on during a make-out session back on shore. He would later tell ELLE U.K.,"I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen. I've been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We'd been completely alone for five days—nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. I had a moment of feeling free...What can I tell you? Note to self: You're never free. Ha!"

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Favorite Celebrity Vacation Spots

Splash News

September 2016: Her One Complaint...

Perry tells Women's Wear Daily, "My boyfriend lives in Malibu and getting used to that [drive] was like, 'Are you kidding me? What kind of life is this?' There's no pop-over and I never really got used to Malibu ‘cause it's halfway to Santa Barbara, so I'm always just going to Santa Barbara then. I get the whole coming to L.A. and living by the beach thing. But it's really like, it's so far, nobody [who lives in town] is going to come see you."

Katy Perry, Disneyland Shanghai

Instagram

September 2016: Back to Disney...the Other Disney

The two vacation with his son Flynn in Disneyland Shanghai, where they ride the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, of course.

Orlando Bloom, Halloween, Katy Perry

Splash News

October 2016: Happy Halloween

Perry dresses up as Hillary Clinton and Bloom dresses up as Donald Trump a month before the 2016 election. (Pictured; Perry and a friend as Bill Clinton.)

Orlando Bloom, Instagram

Instagram

October 2016: Happy Birthday Katy

Perry and Bloom celebrate at her '50s-themed 32nd birthday party.

Orlando Bloom, Flynn Bloom

Instagram

November 2016: Happy Thanksgiving

The two celebrate the holiday with her family and his son Flynn.

Katy Perry, Shannon Woodward, Orlando Bloom

Instagram

December 2016: Karaoke Fun

The two attend Shannon Woodward's birthday party, where Perry rocked out to Alanis Morissette's "U Oughta Know."

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Children's Hospital

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

December 2016: Mr. and Mrs. Clause

The two dress us as Mr. and Mrs. Clause and spread holiday cheer at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Days later, the two spend Christmas together in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, New Year's Eve 2016

Instagram

December 2016: Lost in Tokyo

Perry and Bloom spend the New Year's holiday in Japan.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry Snapchat

Snapchat

January 2017: Happy Birthday Orlando

Perry throws Bloom a surprise 40th birthday party in Palm Springs, California.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Vanity Fair

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

February 2017: Oscars Party Date

The two attend Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party. Keeping with their tradition, they do not walk the red carpet together.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Vasquez-Max Lopes/AKM-GSI

February 2017: The Breakup

E! News learns that Perry and Bloom have split after about 10 months together. A source says, the two are "taking respectful, loving space at this time." Another source tells E! News, ""Katy pulled the plug. It was a few events that happened over the past few months. They both still love each other very much, though, and getting back together could happen once they have some space." A third source says the split was "mutual."

Katy Pery, Haircut

Instagram

March 2017: The Breakover

Perry chops her hair off.

Katy Perry

MEGA

April 2017: Same Social Circles

The two attend the star-studded 40th birthday bash of jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, separately.

Katy Perry, Diplo, John Mayer, Orlando Bloom

Getty Images

June 2017: She Did What?

During a Big Brother-style four-day "Witness World Wide" YouTube live stream, promoting the release of Perry's album WitnessJames Corden asks the singer to rank three ex-lovers according to their sex performances, from worst to best. She ranks Bloom second.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

Roger / EVGA / BACKGRID

August 2017: Reunion

Perry and Bloom are spotted kissing and cuddling at an Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles. They arrived together by motorcycle. Later, the two reunite again on a beach over Labor Day Weekend

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

WENN/SPLASH

Early 2018: More Vacations

The two travel to the Maldives, to Prague, to Tokyo again—where Perry kicks off a tour.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Pope Francis

VATICAN MEDIA FOTO/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

April 2018: Meeting the Pope

During a trip to Italy, Perry and Orlando meet Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Katy Perry, Instagram Stories

Instagram

May 2018: Supporting Her Man

Perry watches Bloom perform in the West End revival of Tracy LettsKiller Joe at London's Trafalgar Studio 1. 

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

September 2018: Red Carpet Debut

The two finally walk a carpet together, at the Gala for the Global Ocean, hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco, at the Opera of Monte-Carlo.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

October 2018: Happy Birthday Again Katy

The two celebrate her 34th birthday at a restaurant in West Hollywood.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

December 2018: She Did What?

At an auction during the One Love Malibu benefit show, in support of those affected by the Woolsey wildfire, Perry bid $50,000 on a date with Bloom.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Hawaii

Splash News

December 2018: Hawaii Trip

The two vacation in Hawaii.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Engaged

Instagram

February 2019: A Proposal

Perry and Bloom get engaged on Valentine's Day.

