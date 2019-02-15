Are the Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Love Triangles Done? Not So Fast...

Fri., Feb. 15, 2019

Sure, Grey's Anatomy is going full speed ahead with MerLuca, but that doesn't mean it's the end of love triangles as we know it on the ABC medical drama. Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff made sure fans know that.

"Til the end of forever there will be love triangles (and quadrangles and quintangles) on #GreysAnatomy," Vernoff tweeted in response to a viewer who asked if all the love triangles on the series are resolved.

Vernoff also teased what's to come, noting viewers will get more scenes with Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers), more interactions between Alex and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) are far from over.

The executive producer also tackled fans who took issue with Alex's role as interim chief as Bailey (Chandra Wilson) grappled with just how well he was doing in her place in "I Walk the Line."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on ABC.

