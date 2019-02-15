Cardi B and Bruno Mars Drop "Please Me": Listen to the Sexy New Song Here

Cardi B and Bruno Mars are back, Okurr!

The 26-year-old rapper and 33-year-old singer dropped their new track "Please Me" on Friday. Debuting just after Valentine's Day, the song is all about sexy time.

"Please me, baby/Turn around and just tease me, baby/You know what I want and what I need, baby," Mars croons in the chorus.

There are also quite a few NSFW lyrics in the hit.

"Lollipoppin' (poppin')/ twerkin' in some J's (ooh)/On the dance floor (uh-huh)/No panties in the way (nope)/," the recent Grammy winner raps. "I take my time with it (ow)/ Bring you close to me (ow)/Don't want no young dumb s--t/Better f--k me like we listenin' to Jodeci."

She then adds, "I was tryin' to lay low (low)/Takin' it slow (slow)/When I'm f--kin' again (ayy)/Gotta celebrate/Do your man look good?/Better put him away/ If you can't sweat the weave out, you shouldn't even be out/Dinner reservations like the p---y you goin' [to] eat out."