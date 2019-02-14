Tommy Lee Marries Vine Star Brittany Furlan on Valentine's Day

What is the best day to get married? If you're taking a page from Tommy Lee's book, it's on Valentine's Day.

Today, the legendary musician tied-the-knot with the 32-year-old Vine star, Brittany Furlan.

"It's official," she captioned her Instagram post. "We're married!!! MR & MRS LEE YAHOOOOOOOO."

It didn't take long for the Mötley Crüe rock star to share the exciting news with his followers, writing, "Holy shitballs!!!! We did it!!!!"

Sadly, photos of the actual wedding ceremony haven't been posted. Instead, Mrs. Lee shared an adorable picture of their pups dressed as the bride and groom.

She did, however, share sweet messages from friends on her Instagram Stories. Many sent the two lovebirds well wishes, saying, "The real #royalwedding. Happy Valentine's Day & blessings to you both on your wedding day."

Another wrote, "So happy for you two. May all your ups and downs come only in the bedroom."