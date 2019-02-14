Celebrate Valentine's Day With a Grey's Anatomy Couple Update

Screw Valentine's Day, we're just here for Thursdays and Grey's Anatomy.

Finally, after a long wait, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) have kissed (IRL and not drunkenly), and since it is a day of celebrating love, it seems only fitting to take a look at how all the couples at Grey Sloan are doing these days, especially after this love triangle Meredith, DeLuca, and Link (Chris Carmack) have put us through this season.

But of course they're not the only triangle or the only complicated relationships this show's got to offer, so let's see where we're at in season 15, shall we?