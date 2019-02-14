Miley Cyrus Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her and Liam Hemsworth's Wedding Day

Miley Cyrus is making all our Valentine's Day dreams come true.

In honor of the romantic holiday, the singer is sharing an inside look at her picture-perfect wedding day to Liam Hemsworth. On her Instagram are candid photos of the bride and groom dancing, holding each other and being funny, per usual.

"Thank you for always bending down to hug me," Miley writes in the caption. "I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine!"

The pair wed on Dec. 23 in a small, intimate ceremony at their Tennessee estate. Fans first started to suspect that the singer and actor were exchanging vows when small clips of their celebration began swirling around on social media.

The day after Christmas, Miley confirmed that she and Liam wed after 10-years of dating, by sharing a photo of herself in the beautiful Vivienne Westwood wedding gown.