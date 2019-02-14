Pete Davidson Joked He's the Next Kevin Federline Before Splitting From Ariana Grande

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 1:10 PM

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson was this close to being the next Kevin Federline.

It was only a few months ago that the Saturday Night Live star was set to marry pop star Ariana Grande. Unfortunately, the lovebirds called off their short-lived engagement in October, but before that Pete was imagining his life as the future Mr. Grande. 

In a YouTube video called "What the Fit" with comedian Kevin Hart, which was filmed before his split from Ariana, Pete and Kevin help a family move out of their home. When Davidson meets one of the family members, she exclaims, "Oh my God, you're engaged to Ariana Grande."

"Yes, I am. I'm Mr. Grande. It's me, the new Kevin Federline," Pete jokes, referencing Britney Spears' marriage to her former backup dancer. 

After the family and their new "movers" get acquainted, the two comedians get started on packing. However, there is a bit of a problem: Pete is deathly allergic to dogs.

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Like the trooper he is, the SNL star continues packing despite the fact that there are two dogs wandering around him. 

Eventually, the signs of an impending asthma attack begin to kick in and Davidson is forced to wear an oxygen mask while Kevin finishes up the packing. Luckily, Pete is totally okay with kicking his feet up as a paramedic cares for him. At one point, the first responder asks what his last name is and Pete jokes, "My real last name is Grande, but I go by Davidson."

Even though he and Ariana are no longer together, the jokes have not let up. Since their breakup, Pete has often used his ill-fated relationship as an inspiration for his comedy sets. Awhile back Pete quipped to his show audience, "Here's the thing about the breakup song. Usually breakup songs you know who it's about but you don't really know. That G named all of us. Bam. She named all of us. And then, tells us, yeah, he has a big dick."

Some men might be flattered by her description, but Davidson says it is a curse. Apparently, this sets, erm, certain expectations. 

It's nice to hear that he still has a good sense of humor!

