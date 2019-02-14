How Alexis Ohanian Puts Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia First

Listen up men, your new love guru is Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian.

The 35-year-old Reddit and Initialized Capital co-founder gushes about his tennis star wife of more than a year and their 1-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., aka Olympia, in an essay he wrote for Glamour, published on Thursday, Valentine's Day.

Calling Serena the "GMOAT" (greatest mom of all time), Alexis writes about how important it is to "show up" and "be supportive" of your significant other. He talks about a heartwarming Sunday tradition of making pancake breakfasts and spending time with his family. He also describes the difficulties of being physically apart—his and Serena's careers require them to travel a lot, even internationally.

"Comparing calendars isn't romantic, but at the start of every year, Serena and I map out our schedules so ideally there isn't more than a week that we go without seeing each other," he writes. "I brought Google Calendar into her world so we could see each other's schedules at any time, which would also make it easier to plan an impromptu call if we're away from each other—a day without FaceTime is rough when you've been away from each other for two weeks."