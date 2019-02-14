Nickelodeon Announces All That Revival From Kenan Thompson With New and Original Cast Members

YouTube
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 7:19 AM
Move over Hey Arnold!, Rocko's Modern Life, Invader Zim, Double Dare and Rugrats—there's a new Nickelodeon revival on the block: Are You Afraid of the Dark? and All That are coming back.
Nickelodeon announced its plans to bring back the two shows, along with a new version of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader hosted by John Cena, and a SpongeBob spinoff.
The new version of All That will be a weekly sketch comedy series with a new cast and familiar faces from the show's original heyday. Kenan Thompson and Kevin Kay will executive produce, and comedian Jermaine Fowler will consult on the series slated to premiere this summer.
Are You Afraid of the Dark? will return in October as a new miniseries following new members of the Midnight Society. The miniseries will coincide with the upcoming Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie in theaters in October 2019.
Cena will host and executive produce the new 5th Grader show, which is set to follow the original premise of adult contestants putting their knowledge to the test by answering questions taken directly from elementary school curriculum. Expect new game elements to be added to the series as well.
The network is also prepping a scripted musical series from Simon Fuller and Ryan Tedder, a series based on the hit YouTube sensation Ryan ToysReview, and a show looking to crown the best family musical act.
Nostalgia has been the name of the game from the kids network, which makes sense. The audience Nickelodeon first captured all those years ago are now parent-aged themselves, they'll have the nostalgia factor and it's familiar programming to watch with their children.
The network announced its plans to bring back Rugrats in summer of 2018. In addition to a new animated series, there's a live-action movie in the works.
"Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures," Sarah Levy, COO of Viacom Media Networks and interim president of Nickelodeon, said in a statement. "What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can't wait for today's kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals."
