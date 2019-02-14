Nickelodeon Announces All That Revival From Kenan Thompson With New and Original Cast Members

Move over Hey Arnold!, Rocko's Modern Life, Invader Zim, Double Dare and Rugrats—there's a new Nickelodeon revival on the block: Are You Afraid of the Dark? and All That are coming back.

Nickelodeon announced its plans to bring back the two shows, along with a new version of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader hosted by John Cena, and a SpongeBob spinoff.

The new version of All That will be a weekly sketch comedy series with a new cast and familiar faces from the show's original heyday. Kenan Thompson and Kevin Kay will executive produce, and comedian Jermaine Fowler will consult on the series slated to premiere this summer.

Variety first reported the news.