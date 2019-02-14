The Real Reason Ariana Grande Fans Are Boycotting "7 Rings"

YouTube
by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 6:03 AM
Ariana Grande fans want you to break up with "7 Rings."
That's right, the superstar singer's fans are boycotting her hit song...but not for the reason you might think. In recent days, Arianators have been tweeting the hashtag #boycott7rings, even asking Grande for her support. But, why? It's so that her song "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" can reach the top spot on the charts. So, if people stop listening to "7 Rings" it leaves room for Grande's latest hit to reach No. 1.
And what does Grande think about all of this? She's having a good laugh.
"y'all are so insane and funny and i love u. nothings funnier than 'boycott seven rings'..... i can't lmao," she tweeted one fan. "whatever's meant to be will be, babies i ain't goin nowhere."
After one fan tweeted Grande that they're having a "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" streaming party to block "7 Rings," Grande replied that this is a "wild time" for the fandom.
She also added, "do ur thing but also like how is this our problem rn ...... what the f--k."
In addition to "7 Rings," Grande's "Thank U, Next" has also previously held the top spot on the charts, so fans are hoping to get three No. 1 songs for their favorite artist.
"We're a dedicated fandom, you know dis," one social media user tweeted Grande.
"the most," she replied. "i love you."
