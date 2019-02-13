How Hailey Baldwin Is Helping Justin Bieber Through His Depression Struggle

When Hailey Baldwin told Justin Bieber she was taking him as her husband "to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse," she meant it.

The model continues to be a wealth of support for the singer as he seeks treatment for depression. A source tells E! News that Hailey is by her husband's side every step of the way by "doing whatever she can to help" and going with him to "appointments and meetings."

"She's very involved in his plan of action and making decisions," the insider shares. "She's the rock right now and he goes to her for everything. She listens and is always there for him."

While much of the world recently learned about her husband's struggles, Hailey has been aware of Justin's mental state for some time. The source says, "Hailey has known about his struggles for a long time. He has dealt with depression before and this is not new to her."