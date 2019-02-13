How Hailey Baldwin Is Helping Justin Bieber Through His Depression Struggle

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 6:13 PM

When Hailey Baldwin told Justin Bieber she was taking him as her husband "to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse," she meant it. 

The model continues to be a wealth of support for the singer as he seeks  treatment for depression. A source tells E! News that Hailey is by her husband's side every step of the way by "doing whatever she can to help" and going with him to "appointments and meetings."

"She's very involved in his plan of action and making decisions," the insider shares. "She's the rock right now and he goes to her for everything. She listens and is always there for him."

While much of the world recently learned about her husband's struggles, Hailey has been aware of Justin's mental state for some time. The source says, "Hailey has known about his struggles for a long time. He has dealt with depression before and this is not new to her."

Now that the young singer is getting the help he needs, Hailey likely feels a sense of relief, but the source says, "It hasn't been easy on her."

"She doesn't want to see Justin struggle," the insider explains.

At the end of the day though, Baldwin "knows it's not about her and their marriage is solid."

Bieber assured people of the strength of his marriage to Baldwin when he did an interview with Vogue for next month's issue. He told the interviewer, "Hailey's very logical and structured, which I need. I've always wanted security—with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that's certain. And that...is my baby boo."

The pair first wed in a New York courthouse in September and are set to have an official wedding ceremony with their friends and families in the future. 

