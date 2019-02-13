Everything You Need to Know About VAMFF 2019: Designers, Dates and Celebrity Guests

Naomi Rahim/WireImage
by Winsome Walker | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 7:27 PM
by E! and Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival
Get your best street style at the ready! Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival is almost here.
Australia's largest fashion festival will take over Melbourne this March with spectacular runway shows from iconic and emerging designers. Plus, there's entertainment, exhibitions, talks—and plenty of opportunities for celeb spotting.
We've rounded up everything you need to know about VAMFF. See you front row!
When is VAMFF?
VAMFF runs from March 1-10. There are two runway shows a night from Monday-Saturday at 7pm and 8.30pm featuring all your favourite Australian and international designers.
Where is it?
You can catch all the action at the Royal Exhibition Building, 9 Nicholson Street, Carlton North, Melbourne.
Who can attend?
You! Tickets for the 2019 festival are now on sale and can be purchased online here.
Who's on the lineup?
All the biggest names in Australian fashion, from industry legends like Dion Lee, Ginger & Smart, Manning Cartel and Scanlan Theodore, to cult favourites like alice McCALL, Bec + Bridge, C/MEO COLLECTIVE and P.E. Nation. Plus, the Virgin Australia Grand Showcase will celebrate Carla Zampatti's new collection, along with a live performance from Eurovision queen Dami Im.
Who's the big-name celebrity guest?
American supermodel, designer and body activist Ashley Graham is hitting Australia for the first time ever for VAMFF. Graham, who made history as the first size 16 US model to cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, will walk in Runway 4 and appear as a keynote speaker at the Australian Fashion Summit.
"Every opportunity where I can talk about how my career has helped evolve the fashion industry, or every time I walk a runway, I'm proving that there is a 'new normal,'" she said in a statement. "We need to continue having these conversations and representation until fashion truly reflects the diverse world that we live in. I'm looking forward to sharing my vision and insights at the Festival in March."
JUST ANNOUNCED! We are excited to share the news that International Supermodel and Entrepreneur @ashleygraham is set to walk in Runway 4 on Thursday 7 March and stay on as a keynote speaker at the inaugural Australian Fashion Summit on 8 March, International Women's Day.
What other VAMFF events are on?
Exhibitions! Parties! Fashion talks! Food! Film screenings! There's a whole lot more to VAMFF than just the amazing runway shows. Find out more about entire program here.
What to wear?
Go big or go home. Here's your chance to show off your signature style, take plenty of Instagram shots—and maybe catch the eye of a street style photographer. And, if you see something on the runway you love, you can buy it from the Shop the Runway pop up or on your phone (yes, really).
