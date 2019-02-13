Everything You Need to Know About VAMFF 2019: Designers, Dates and Celebrity Guests

Get your best street style at the ready! Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival is almost here.

Australia's largest fashion festival will take over Melbourne this March with spectacular runway shows from iconic and emerging designers. Plus, there's entertainment, exhibitions, talks—and plenty of opportunities for celeb spotting.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about VAMFF. See you front row!

When is VAMFF?

VAMFF runs from March 1-10. There are two runway shows a night from Monday-Saturday at 7pm and 8.30pm featuring all your favourite Australian and international designers.

Where is it?

You can catch all the action at the Royal Exhibition Building, 9 Nicholson Street, Carlton North, Melbourne.

Who can attend?

You! Tickets for the 2019 festival are now on sale and can be purchased online here.